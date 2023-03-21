The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment will be placing greater emphasis on the fight against Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) this year.

Minister of Health St. Clair Prince at Monday’s opening of Georgetown Smart Health Centre said that too many people here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are losing their limbs to diabetes, and that a his ministry will be going the extra mile in getting Vincentians interested in their own health.

“I’d just like to highlight the fact that the NCDs are very very important diseases and we are going to be dealing with it throughout this year 2023. We’ll be coming around screening people and trying to promote health, try to get you interested in taking greater interest in your own health. We have too many people losing their limbs as a result of diabetes, we can do better,” Minister Prince said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), each year, 17 million people die from a NCD before age 70; 86% of these premature deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. The WHO states that of all NCD deaths, 77% are in low- and middle-income countries.