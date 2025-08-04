The St. Vincent Grammar School (SVGS) has emerged winner of the Recycling Bin Challenge, part of the Ministry of Tourism’s “Pick Up, Pitch In, Protect Paradise” campaign.

The initiative, held in June for World Environment Day, saw secondary schools across the country invited to start recycling projects.

Led by teacher Ms. Sharmain Tucker-Baisden, the SVGS Environmental Club collected 14 bags of plastic bottles and 1 bag of tins, creatively designed a recycling bin and poster, and traded their trash for cash with support from All Islands Recycling Inc.

The school will receive the Green Guardian Award for their outstanding efforts.

The Ministry says a national recycling policy for public institutions will be launched in September 2025, encouraging plastic and tin recycling to help preserve the natural beauty of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.