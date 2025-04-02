On Friday, March 28th, 2025, a significant milestone was accomplished with a graduation ceremony under the Fisheries Component of the Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UBEC) – CERC Food Insecurity Project.

This event highlighted the completion of training for approximately 200 fisherfolk, who were awarded certificates in recognition of their dedication and accomplishments.

The trainings under the project aimed to enhance their knowledge and skills, fostering both personal development and improvements within the fishing industry of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The training sessions were executed by the Windward Islands Research and Education Foundation (WINDREF) and the Caribbean Fisheries Training and Development Institute (CFTDI).

Present at the ceremony were Jennifer Cruikshank-Howard, Chief Fisheries Officer who delivered the welcoming remarks as well as other key stakeholders.

The UBEC-CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project seeks to enhance food and nutrition security by increasing the production and productivity of chosen commodities, particularly among business-oriented small farmers and fishers.

It is being implemented by the Economic Planning Division within the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology, with technical support and coordination from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, and is being financed through a loan from the World Bank.