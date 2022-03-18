The Government’s finances have performed worse in February than they have in the last two years, with revenue falling by EC$21 million year on year.

This is according to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves who made the disclosure while speaking on NBC Radio this week.

The Prime Minister gave a summary of the fiscal performance of the central government for the period ending Feb. 28.

“The February just gone, we didn’t do as well as 2021 nor 2020”. He said.

The Prime Minister goes into more detail on the matter.

“We are about $10 million down, between current revenue for last year and this year. Last year up to the end of February: $96.9 million, this year: $86.8 million, up to the end of February. The month of February this year, we are essentially nearly $21 million below February last year” Gonsalves said.