The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is piloting its point of-sale payment system for a number of its services.

Commencing today October 25, 2022, citizens will be able to pay for services utilizing credit and debit cards at Customs and Excise, Inland Revenue Department, and the Commerce and Intellectual Property Office (CIPO).

To benefit from this enhanced payment service, citizens are always required to have a valid form of identification.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (GOSVG) is currently implementing the World Bank-funded Caribbean Digital Transformation Project and has identified the development of citizenfacing digital government services as a key priority.

Additionally, the Government will soon be launching its interim EPayment Platform GOVPAY which can be used to pay for a number of services online.

The piloting and rollout of these services form part of the Government’s digital transformation thrust aimed at improving the user experience for citizens accessing public services and improve the efficiency of internal government operations.