The Goverment of St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains adamant that it will not privatize essential services, especially healthcare.

Minister of Finance, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves reiterated the Government’s position, noting that essential services cannot be placed in the hands of the private sector, because the profit, development and social motives are incompatible.

Minister Gonsalves noted that privatizing hospital services would put vulnerable Vincentians at a disadvantage in accessing Healthcare.

Minister Gonsalves stressed, they will not and cannot in good conscience privatize Healthcare in SVG, because it will create a two-tiered system, where the wealthy get healthcare and the poor suck salt.

He said sectors such as Healthcare, education, electricity, water and other essential services will not be privatized.

However, the Finance Minister said areas such as the Sea Port operations do have opportunities for private sector management in the future.