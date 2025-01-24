A newly opened training facility at the former Venezuelan Institute, aims to provide advanced training for public servants, empowering them with the skills needed to support the country’s growing digital economy.

This is a part of the Intelligent Bus Management and Monitoring System project.

Present at the opening ceremony were Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Her Excellency Fiona Fan and Director of the Information Technology Services Division (ITSD) Carlon Browne, and various stakeholders involved in the project.

With an investment exceeding EC$100,000, the renovated training facility features cutting-edge technology, including Intel 12th-generation personal computers, interactive displays, and advanced networking systems.

These upgrades are expected to enhance the learning experience for public sector employees, enabling them to participate in modern, interactive training programs that incorporate both in-person and remote learning.