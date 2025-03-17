Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to deepening ties with countries that have a strong Garifuna presence, particularly in relation to the development of Balliceaux.

Speaking on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program, Dr. Gonsalves said the government will seek support from allies in the Middle East, technical assistance from Cuba and Venezuela, and guidance from agencies such as UNESCO to advance the project.

He emphasized the need for a comprehensive master plan, developed in consultation with Vincentians and the Garifuna community both locally and in the diaspora. Given the lack of infrastructure on Balliceaux, he noted that developing the island into a cultural and memorial site would be a costly endeavor.

The Prime Minister also revealed plans to discuss Balliceaux’s development during his upcoming visit to Honduras in April for the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) meeting.

In addition, Dr. Gonsalves announced that the government will begin renaming places as part of efforts to address historic injustices. He pointed to Victoria Park and Murray’s Road as potential candidates for renaming, highlighting the controversial legacy of Charles Gideon Murray, who played a key role in the 1912 ban on the Spiritual Baptist faith.