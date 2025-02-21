Finance Minister Hon. Camillo Gonsalves said the Greater Youth Volunteerism and Engagement (GYVE) Programme, aims to empower young people so they can have an impact on their community and propel them into taking action to solve problems in their communities.

Speaking on radio recently, Minister Gonsalves explained that similar to submitting your idea to PRYME for your business, you would submit your idea to GYVE for your community action and your group will receive a stipend to facilitate it.

GYVE would provide the tools or equipment necessary for the youth to carry out their particular project, while at the same time, providing a small stipend for them.

He added that what the initiative does, is that “it gets young people thinking about problems, solutions and solidarity, banding together to deal with problems,” and the stipend is merely a show of appreciation.