The Government continues its investment in youth development with yet another initiative.

Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves says apart from the four existing programmes targeting youth, the Government will go one step further to implement- the Guarantee of Apprenticeship, Training, Employment or Scholarship (GATES) programme.

This programme will give persons who graduate from Secondary school, college, or university, the opportunity to be an apprentice, to get training, to get a job, to get entrepreneurial support or to get a scholarship- to go to the next level.

The Government currently has a number of programmes geared towards providing opportunities to young people in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

These include the Youth Empowerment Service (YES) programme, Supportive Education and Training (SET) programme, Offering National Support for Internship Training and Employment (On-Site) Programme, and Promoting Youth Micro-Enterprises (PRYME).