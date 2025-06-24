The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will on Tuesday July 1st, 2025 hold memorial events in the Southern Grenadines.

The Beryl Memorial Event & Ferry Terminal Opening in Canouan will be held at the Ferry Terminal from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM.

They will then journey to Mayreau where the Beryl Memorial Event & Ferry Terminal Opening will be held at the Ferry Terminal from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM.

The final Beryl Memorial Event will be held on Union Island at the Hugh Mulzac Square from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

Activities will include Prayers, Praise and Worship, Reflections, Honoring of Local Heroes, Laying of Wreaths, Unveiling of Memorial Wall and Cultural Performances.