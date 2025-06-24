The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will on Tuesday July 1st, 2025 hold memorial events in the Southern Grenadines.

The Beryl Memorial Event & Ferry Terminal Opening in Canouan will be held at the Ferry Terminal from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM.

They will then journey to Mayreau where the Beryl Memorial Event & Ferry Terminal Opening will be held at the Ferry Terminal from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM.

The final Beryl Memorial Event will be held on Union Island at the Hugh Mulzac Square from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

Activities will include Prayers, Praise and Worship, Reflections, Honoring of Local Heroes, Laying of Wreaths, Unveiling of Memorial Wall and Cultural Performances.

Taiwan National Day Celebration

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here