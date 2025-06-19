Participants in the Center for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED)’s Technical Assistance for Men’s Employment and Entrepreneurship (TAMEED) Project have been assured that upon their graduation from the program the next import for their business will be covered by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This assurance was given by Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves.

He was at the time speaking during the opening ceremony of the Men’s Empowerment Business Symposium held this morning at the Kingstown Baptist Church.

Minister Gonsalves said that once entrepreneurs make formal communication to the government, that concession will be granted.

“We want you to know that once you have completed a CED program, the next thing you want to import is on us as a government. So you write the government, you say, I want to bring in my tools. I want to bring in my equipment and I am graduated from this particular CED program. Put it in the letter. Put it in the letter. And the next thing you bring in, that’s on us.”

The Technical Assistance for Men’s Employment and Entrepreneurship (TAMEED) Project includes a series of training, mentorship, and financial assistance.

The CED says since its launch in March, the activities executed thus far have been well received and attended by over forty participants.