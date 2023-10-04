The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is set to develop a Draft National Science Technology and innovation Policy.

To facilitate this, the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation is hosting three capacity building workshop from October 3rd to 5th 2023.

Several public sector officials and other stake holders in science, technology and innovation participated in the first workshop which commenced October 3rd at the University of the West Indies Global Campus at Murray’s Road.

Minister of Education Curtis King in delivering remarks at the commencement of the three day exercise said that the government recognizes the strategic role of science, technology and innovation in the achievement of a national sustainable development agenda.

A science, technology and innovation needs assessment was carried out in July and August of this year.

The draft document is expected to be completed by December of 2023.