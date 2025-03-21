The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will soon create a disability unit within the Ministry of National Mobilization to deal specifically with challenges faced by persons with disability.

Delivering an address in recognition of World Down Syndrome Day today, Minister of National Mobilization Hon. Keisal Peters said the unit will offer specialized support, “advocacy, and services for people with Down Syndrome and other conditions.”

“This year we are taking bolder steps to reinforce our commitment. Soon the ministry will operationalise a dedicated disability unit within the Ministry of National Mobilisation. This unit will focus exclusively on the needs of individuals with disabilities, offering specialized support, advocacy and services for people with Down syndrome and other conditions. Through this initiative, we aim to ensure full integration and participation in society.”

Minister Peters also said that the Ministry of National Mobilization will continue to provide cash and in-kind support to families caring for individuals with Down Syndrome and remains committed to empowering parents and caregivers with the support needed.

“We will continue to provide both cash and in-kind assistance to families caring for individuals with Down Syndrome. We understand the unique challenges these families face and we remain committed to offering the necessary support to ease their burdens. We will also prioritize empowering parents and caregivers, often the unsung heroes, who provide constant care and advocacy. We will introduce training sessions, mental health services, and support groups to help caregivers navigate the complexities of their roles and ensure their well-being. Moreover, the ministry will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Education and other organizations to provide training programs that equip individuals with Down Syndrome with the tools they need to live independent, fulfilling lives and contribute meaningfully to society.”