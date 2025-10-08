Final preparations are under way for the official handover of the new Union Island Ferry Terminal on Saturday, October 11.

Located in Clifton, the terminal is the largest of three new ferry facilities built in the Southern Grenadines as part of government’s reconstruction programme following Hurricane Beryl in 2024.

The modern facility includes retail spaces, a market area, and improved passenger amenities. It was developed through a partnership between the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and British businessman Ian Wace’s Gumbolimbo Group, which contributed US$25 million toward rebuilding efforts.

Officials say the new terminal will boost commerce, comfort, and community pride as Union Island continues its recovery and renewal.