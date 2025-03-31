The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to provide free haemodialysis treatment for Kidney patients at the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said this is just one of the revolutionary services being provided in the health care system.

Speaking on We FM’s Issue at Hand Program yesterday, Dr. Gonsalves said it costs the Government approximately 80 thousand dollars ($80 000) a year to provide the treatment for each patient.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the 64 persons mainly the poor and the working class, would be dead if the programme didn’t exist.

The Government spends approximately 5 million dollars per year to treat those patients receiving dialysis.