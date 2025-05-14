Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says that the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has provided a detailed report to the United States (US) Government showing that the Cuban Medical Technical Mission is sound and void of any human trafficking.

Dr. Gonsalves, speaking at Cabinet Room on Monday May 12th, said that a five- page letter, addressed to the Cuban professionals employed in SVG, and another 910 pages held details that were scrutinised and accepted by the US State Department.

Dr. Gonsalves added that as he understands, the position of the American Government in its formal statement, is that they have no problems with the Cuban doctors being recruited to the Caribbean.

On Tuesday February 25th, 2025, Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, announced that the US was considering restricting visas for officials in the Caribbean whose governments are engaged in the Cuban Medical programme, labelling the program as “forced labour”.

On May 6th, 2025, leaders of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) met with US Secretary of State, and several issues were discussed including the Cuban Medical Technical Mission, Security, Migration, Energy and support for regional institutions such as the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and the Regional Security System (RSS).