Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Departments and other senior Public Servants have been encouraged to engage and participate constructively with the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project’s Project Implementation Unit on the implementation of the project.

The word of encouragement has come from Director General, Finance and Planning and CARDTP Project Director – Mr. Edmond Jackson. Jackson was speaking on Monday September 2nd, 2024, at a leadership Alignment and Change Management Retreat held at UWI Global Campus.

Addressing the leaders, Mr. Jackson explained that the Government saw it necessary to invest 80 million EC dollars from its allocation from the World Bank to improve the services across the Public Service.

He outlined that the programme is designed to make the work of Public Servants better, help them deliver better services to the citizens while making it faster, smarter and safer for persons to conduct business with the various departments of the Government.

Jackson noted that under the project they are trying to create as many online citizen facing services as possible.

He highlighted that using the interim e-payment system they have been able to accomplish a number of things.