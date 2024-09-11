The Government of Saint Lucia has raised alarms about the notable rise in the number of individuals on the island suffering from hypertension or high blood pressure.

Minister of Health Moses Baptiste pointed out that non-communicable diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, and strokes, are placing significant pressure on the emergency rooms at OKEU and St. Jude Hospitals.

He highlighted that the Owen King EU Hospital has seen a staggering over 100% increases in emergency room visits related to non-communicable diseases.

Meanwhile, Saint Jude Hospital has experienced an even greater surge, with admissions for non-communicable diseases rising by over 200%.

The minister underscored the urgent need for a national initiative to tackle these escalating health concerns.

To this end, he mentioned several programs, such as exercise sessions and community walks, aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles and alleviating the strain on emergency services.

He advocated for reducing salt and sugar consumption, minimizing processed food intake, enhancing physical activity, staying hydrated with fresh water, and prioritizing mental health.

Additionally, the minister emphasized the crucial role of community and family participation in fostering healthier habits to mitigate the effects of non-communicable diseases.