The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment has received a substantial donation of medical equipment from the Government of Japan on Friday, August 23rd, 2024.

The donation, valued at EC$3.2 million, aims to enhance healthcare services across the country, benefiting main hospitals, polyclinics, and smart hospitals on both the mainland and the Grenadine islands.

The donated medical equipment comprises two mobile x-ray units, supporting computers and software, 18 bedside monitoring units, 10 defibrillator units, 5 electrocardiogram machines, 25 automated external defibrillators, 2 blood gas analyzers, 2 suction units, and 4 autoclave units.

Minister of Health, Wellness, and the Environment, Hon. St. Clair Prince, expressed that these essential medical tools will play a vital role in delivering timely and effective healthcare, especially post-Hurricane Beryl.

He highlighted the significance of the donation, considering the severe damage caused by the hurricane to healthcare facilities on Mayreau, Canouan, and Union Island.

The equipment will aid in the recovery and reinforcement of these critical services.

The donation ceremony which was held at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital signifies a significant milestone in the enduring relationship between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Japan.