The Government is moving swiftly to protect Mayreau’s Salt Whistle Bay, following the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl.

This was disclosed by Minister with responsibility for Grenadines Affairs Benarva Browne during the Thursday July 18th session of parliament in response to a question from Member for Southern Grenadines Terrance Ollivierre.

Minister Browne said that there is currently tremendous sand erosion at Salt Whistle Bay, and K-Electric, a company with expertise in coastal protection has been contacted to administer an emergency solution.

Minister Browne noted that 2.8 million EC dollars have been made available in the supplementary budget to facilitate the carrying out of the necessary work.

“The present condition, Madam Speaker, is one of tremendous sand erosion, with a gap measuring somewhere between 80 to 100 feet wide and water depths of four feet. The Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines recognises the cultural and economic importance of the breach of the isthmus. It is moving swiftly to preserve the integrity of the beach. To date, K-Electric, a company with expertise with coastal protection, has been contacted to provide a temporary emergency solution, the strategic placement of boulders, to prevent further deepening and widening of the channel that has developed, which effectively divides Mayreau into two islands, Madam Speaker. The reality is that if the solution is not delivered in a timely manner, the consistent battering of the shoreline over time or another storm could cause almost irreversible damage.”

Minister Browne said this temporary solution will be administered as the Government explores long term solutions.

The Minister affirmed the Government’s commitment to preserving Salt Whistle Bay, as she noted that studies would be embarked upon ensure a permanent, feasible, and climate resilient solution.