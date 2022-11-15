There are currently approximately 2500 students at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who holds ministerial responsibility for post-secondary and tertiary education says the Government is looking at having that number ramped up.

“At the moment we have about 2500 students at the community college, in 2001, thought there wasn’t an integrated community college, the four divisions of the community college, you had about 600 students in all, five hundred and something—six hundred. So you’re talking we have over four times the number of students at the community college now than we had in 2001 when we came to office,” Prime Minister Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister went on to state that “we are aiming to ramp up those numbers more,”

Prime Minister Gonsalves took up ministerial responsibility for Post-Secondary Education earlier this year.

He shed the Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade portfolio, and promoted Senator Keisal Peters as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, who became the first woman in SVG to hold the position.