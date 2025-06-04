The Government continues to look at innovative solutions to address the rebuilding initiative in the Southern Grenadines and as a result, a Canadian firm, Engineering Building Systems (EBS) Global, recently visited Union Island.

EBS Global is a Canadian company that provides prefabricated solutions and is interested in building homes in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

On Friday June 30th, Minister of Housing, Informal Human Settlement, Dr. Orando Brewster, Consul General to Canada Fitz Huggins, owner of EBS Global Fesih Zeki-Mert, Founder of the Canadian Afro-CARICOM Business Trade Association Shawn Allen among others visited Union Island.

Consul General Huggins said the trip, apart from being spurred by Invest SVG’s Diaspora initiative, was also brought about by the most recent budget address where Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Hon. Camillo Gonsalves said government is hoping to build 1000 homes in an effort to counter the impact of Hurricane Beryl.

Minister Brewster told the Agency for Public Information (API) that he wanted EBS to get a first-hand view of the situation in the Southern Grenadines and now that has happened, Cabinet is expecting a proposal from the company.

Owner of EBS Global, Fesih Zeki-Mert)noted that EBS is looking at investing and he is hoping that the company can work with the government as a collaborative effort toward sustainable recovery and modernization in housing for SVG.