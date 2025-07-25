The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Housing initiatives continue to make steady progress in the constituency of East St. George.

Several houses in the area are now in the final stages of completion, signaling a significant step forward in the government’s commitment to improving residential infrastructure.

Additionally, the foundation for a prefabricated housing unit has been successfully completed, with preparations now underway for it to be fully assembled.

These developments form part of the broader national effort by the Government to provide quality housing for Vincentians that were affected by Hurricane Beryl on July 1st, 2024.