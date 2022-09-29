Government is expected to embark on a comprehensive road rehabilitation programme for 2023.

Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel said it is being proposed that 15 million dollars per year for the next three (3) years be allocated to road development and road repairs outside of the current rapid road repair programme.

Minister Daniel said as more road development takes place, it is only practical that more funds are allocated to deal with road maintenance and repairs.

“I am going to put forward a project to the Ministry of finance for the budgetary process for 2023, this is a programme for the next three years…that am putting forward this project for 15 million dollars per year for the next three years,” the Transport and works Minister said.

Government has a yearly road repair programme being carried out under the Roads, Bridges and General Services Authority (BRAGSA).