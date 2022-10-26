Minister of Health St Clair Prince said government is doubling efforts to tackle the rising cases and prevalence of chronic NonCommunicable Diseases (NCD’s) with a focused approach for 2023.

The Health Minister pointed out that NCD’s are responsible for most amputations and are the leading cause of death in this country. In fact, the Minister indicated that for the period 2014 to 2016 there were a total of 170 amputations; 69 amputations below the knee and 101 amputations above the knee.

“I think Vincentians are not taking NCD’s seriously enough, we haven’t been speaking about it enough and those who have been listening, have not been paying attention…our approach to NCD’s has to change,” Prince insisted.

In tabling the Bill for an Act to establish the Medical Laboratories Council in Parliament today, Minister Prince said Vincentians need to focus on issues such as diet, alcohol abuse, tobacco etc., as lifestyle choices impact heavily the cases of NCD’s.