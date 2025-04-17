Individuals affected by the passage of Hurricane Berly continue to receive assistance from the government.

Speaking during a press briefing at Cabinet Room on Tuesday April 15th, 2025, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting people affected by natural disasters like Hurricane Beryl.

Dr. Gonsalves said that an initiative like the Beryl money income support program, currently supporting over 4000 individuals, is part of the government’s broader effort to ease the burdens faced by citizens, especially in the wake of natural disasters and global economic challenges.

The Prime Minister, however, noted that some people may not have received their payment because of some administrative issue and noted that if this is the case, individuals whose names may have been omitted should report the matter to the relevant authorities.

He added also that through the Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of National Mobilization, efforts are being made to provide additional support to farmers who were not included in earlier disbursements, with around 2000 more people expected to benefit.

He also noted that the government has also taken on the mammoth task of fixing over 6000 homes.