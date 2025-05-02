Persons affected by the passage of Hurricane Beryl on July 1st, 2024 have been promised continued assistance by the government, as EC$22 million has been further allocated to provide support.

Speaking on radio this week, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves spoke about the continuation and expansion of the government’s direct financial assistance program to families affected by Hurricane Beryl.

He said that the various government ministries are currently updating the assistance lists in an effort to include persons that were left out, and to make sure people are not benefitting from more than one of the government’s assistance program.

The Prime Minister said the ministries are currently involved in the rigorous vetting of the beneficiary lists.

As of mid-April, 4,604 persons had already received their first payment of EC $1,800, with the figure increasing following public outreach.

The PM further said that the deadline is necessary for budgeting, but good sense means that provisions may still be made for late or previously unregistered cases through a separate program.