The Ministry of National Mobilization began their Child and Gender Risk Assessments on Monday 26th June, 2023, following the passage of tropical storm Bret.

This is to determine what social safety net measures are need for affected households, especially children and women.

The Ministry performed social assessments of households over the weekend with eight evaluation teams sent to both the Windward and Leeward coasts.

On Friday, June 23, sociological assessments of storm-affected families was conducted, based on reports filed to the National Emergency Management Office (NEMO), as well as through social media and or preliminary inspections while in the field.

Spring Village, Rose Bank, Rose Hall Chateaubelair, and Fitz Hughes on the Leeward side of the island, and Chester Cottage, Colonaire, Parkhill, Georgetown, and Owia on the Windward side of the island.