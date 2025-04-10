Hon. Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, said there was a need for transformation within the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), in order to maximize the full potential of VincyMas as the country’s largest cultural festival.

The Minister was speaking at the CDC media briefing on April 8th, where he noted that the festival has untapped potential in areas like creative industries, digital media, and tourism.

Minister James noted that the Government’s commitment to the development of the festival is reflected in the increase in prize monies in 2024, is an acknowledgement by the Government of the festival’s economic contribution and the talent it fosters.

Cultural Ambassador and new CEO of the CDC, Rodney Small, outlined a vision for a reenergized CDC, anchored in technology, stakeholder empowerment and transparency.

He stressed the importance of reinvesting event revenue into the community and elevating the festival experience for locals and international visitors alike.

Small said there is a long-term strategy to transform VincyMas into a globally recognized cultural brand by 2026–2027.

Chairman of the CDC, Ricardo Adams, added that collaboration across the private sector, promoters, and the CDC, is essential to delivering a stronger, more unified carnival product.