The government of SVG has awarded $10,000 USD to Vincentian athlete Shafiqua Maloney.

The Prime Minister made the announcement at the welcome home celebration held at the Argyle International Airport last Wednesday afternoon, adding that she will also be a part of the SVG delegation at the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York.

The ceremony saw members of cabinet, Ministers of Government, members of the media, family members and sponsors in attendance.

Shafiqua represented SVG at the recently concluded Olympic Games held in Paris. She has since participated in several athletic games, qualifying for the 2025 Tokyo Athletics Championships.