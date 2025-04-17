The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has confirmed the death of 26-year-old Micheal Richards, also known as “Boxer,” of Glen, who was shot during an incident on April 1, 2025, near the Girls’ High School Bus Stop.

The shooting occurred around 1:35 p.m., prompting a swift police response. Richards was transported by ambulance to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he remained hospitalized until he succumbed to his injuries on April 17.

Police arrested two suspects shortly after the incident and recovered two firearms believed to be linked to the case. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF expressed condolences to Richards’ family and assured the public that the investigation remains a top priority. Authorities continue to appeal to the public for any information that could aid in solving this and other violent crimes.