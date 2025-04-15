On April 7th, 2025, 30-year-old Ormando Mofford, also known as “Heads” of Glen, was apprehended in Grenada by the Royal Grenada Police Force and handed over to Vincentian authorities shortly thereafter.

He has since been charged with murder in connection with the April 9th, 2021 shooting death of 19-year-old Dale Hooper, also known as “Micey,” of Glen.

Hooper was fatally shot multiple times around 7:00 p.m. on that date and died on the scene.

Mofford appeared before the Serious Offences Court yesterday, Monday, April 14th, 2025, for arraignment.

Because of the indictable nature of the charge, he was not required to enter a plea and was remanded into custody at His Majesty’s Prison.

The matter was adjourned to May 5th, 2025.

The RSVGPF in a statement acknowledged the cooperation and collaboration of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) in Mofford’s arrest.

The authorities further said that they continue to push back against criminal elements and will pursue justice regardless of how much time has passed.