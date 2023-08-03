The Chief Executive Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA), Glen Beache will demit this office next month.

“September 8, 2023 will be my last day as the CEO of the Tourism Authority,” he told state media on Thursday.

Beache added that he has sent in his resignation and it is a sad time for him. “My team here has been good, it’s like a family, I love them dearly”, he said.

Mr. Beache noted that what they have accomplished as a team has been exceptional.

“It has been a great 13 years and I hope whoever takes over this position will understand what a wonderful team they have inherited. I am grateful for the opportunities that I had, I am grateful for the team that I have led over the years both from the ministry and especially the tourism authority,” Beache said.

When asked why he is leaving, he said: “I think there comes a time when it is just basically time”.

He said he still loves the tourism industry, but said “I think maybe it’s time to move on”.

Mr. Beache said he played a pivotal role in the establishment of the SVGTA, the implementation of Standards for tourism and hospitality service providers, the management of the construction of the Argyle International Airport through the International Airport Development Company – IADC, and negotiating with international airlines to bring traffic to the Argyle International Airport. He said: “when I looked from whence we came tourism wise, we have grown.” Beache, 52, was a former Minister of Tourism Youth and Sports.