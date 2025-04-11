For the second year in a row, the St. Vincent Girls’ High School (GHS) has emerged as the Overall Winner of the Rural Transformation Unit’s School Garden Competition, solidifying its reputation as a leader in sustainable agriculture among schools.

GHS swept major categories, including Best Use of Technology, Most Sustainable Garden, and Best Management of Crops. The school was praised for its innovative use of modern agricultural methods, strong environmental stewardship, and excellent teamwork in producing high-quality crops.

More than just a competition win, GHS highlighted the deeper mission behind the project: empowering students with knowledge, responsibility, and a forward-thinking approach to food sustainability.