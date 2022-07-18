Ghana has confirmed its first two cases of the deadly Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola.

It says both patients died recently in hospital in the southern Ashanti region.

Their samples came back positive earlier this month and have now been verified by a laboratory in Senegal.

Health officials in the West African nation say 98 people are now under quarantine as suspected contact cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which is supporting the country’s health authorities, has praised Ghana’s swift response.

“This is good because without immediate and decisive action, Marburg can easily get out of hand,” the WHO’s Africa director said.

No treatment yet exists for Marburg – but doctors say drinking plenty of water and treating specific symptoms improves a patient’s chances of survival.