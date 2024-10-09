The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) has denied media reports that claim a gold mining company has plans to discharge water containing low levels of cyanide and mercury into the Essequibo River.

The GGMC released a statement saying that the company – Avalon Gold Exploration Inc. – does not hold a mining license and as such, cannot conduct any mining operations.

“All activities are reported to the mining commission. The dewatering mentioned in the article is related solely to the draining of the mining pit to facilitate further exploration work, not mining.

“Moreover, large-scale mining operations in Guyana do not typically use mercury, and the use of cyanide or similar leaching agents is strictly regulated, reducing the risk of these toxic substances entering water bodies,” the GGMC said.

The commission said before any dewatering can advance, Avalon Gold Exploration Inc is required to obtain the necessary environmental permits to ensure full compliance with all relevant regulations.