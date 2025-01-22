Following an additional review of the competition and submissions of the CARICOM High School Agriculture Competition Winners, the Georgetown Secondary School came out on top.

This was announced by CARICOM on their official facebook page yesterday, January 21st.

Mopan Technical High School in Belize took second place while Pleasantville Secondary School in Trinidad and Tobago took third place.

The CARICOM High School Agriculture Competition is an initiative that invites secondary school students from CARICOM Member States and Associate Members to showcase their agricultural projects through creative and informative videos.

Тhе соmреtіtіоn аіmѕ tо rаіѕе аwаrеnеѕѕ аbоut thе іmроrtаnсе оf аgrісulturе еduсаtе уоung реорlе аbоut іtѕ ѕіgnіfісаnсе tо fооd ѕесurіtу, ѕuѕtаіnаbіlіtу, аnd есоnоmіс dеvеlорmеnt, аnd іnѕріrе thеm tо ехрlоrе іnnоvаtіvе аgrісulturаl рrасtісеѕ.