Investigators stationed at the Georgetown Police Station have made a breakthrough in the fatal shooting of forty-six (46) year-old Michael Miller of Stubbs.

On Monday 3rd July 2023, the deceased was shot multiple times about his body at Crab Island, Langley Park. On Thursday 06th July 2023, the police arrested and jointly charged Xavier Corke of Caratal and Taly Jackson of Langley Park with Miller’s murder.

Both men will be arraigned at the Serious Offence Court on Friday 07th July 2023.

The killing of Miller came on the same day that Darius Williams, a twenty-three (23) year-old Glen Omnibus Conductor, died in the hospital after being stabbed in the area of the Peace Memorial Hall in Kingstown.

The killings followed the death of a man who was felled by a gunshot to the head in Greiggs on Friday night.