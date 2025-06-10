Police on June 5th, 2025, arrested and charged Raju Richards, a 42-year-old Laborer of Georgetown, with the offence of Indecent Assault.

The investigation revealed that the accused indecently assaulted a 34-year-old Cashier of Colonarie, by touching her buttocks and vagina with his hands.

Richards appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on June 6th, 2025.

He was not allowed to enter plea.

The Magistrate ordered that he undergo a mental health evaluation at the Mental Health Center for fourteen days.

The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Family Court for June 23rd, 2025.