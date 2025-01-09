Police arrested and charged Mark Shallow, a 53-year-old self-employed resident of Georgetown/Kingstown, with the offence of Possession of Controlled Drugs on January 8th 2025.

Investigations revealed that the accused was found in possession of 22 grams of cocaine with the intent to supply it to another.

The offence occurred on January 7, 2025 in Kingstown.

Shallow appeared before the Serious Offences Court where he pled guilty.

He was fined in the sum of $813.00ECC to be paid in one (1) month or if he defaults payment, he will face three (3) months at His Majesty’s Prison.