The Inter Secondary Schools U-15 Cricket championship bowled off on Tuesday, January 24th, with the defending champions, the North Union Secondary School, going under to the George Stephens Senior Secondary School, in a rematch of the 2019 final.

In the match played at the Park Hill Playing Field, North Union scored 119 for 6 in 25 overs, to George Stephens’ 129 for 9 from 25 Overs. Serani Browne led the scoring for the victors with 30 runs in their innings, while Julian Stoddard took 2 wickets for 20 runs in 3 Overs, and Kelron Johnny took 1 for 5 in 2 Overs, bowling one maiden.

At Cumberland, the Petit Bordel Secondary beat the Troumaca Ontario Secondary by a 50 run margin. Petit Bordel batted first and scored 80 in 14.1 Overs, with Jeshawn Delpesche top scoring with 11. Daemar Micheal had the best bowling figures of 5 for 26 from 5 overs for Troumaca. In reply, Troumaca made 31 runs, with a top score of 3 coming from Kimoni Shoy. Ceyon Nash took 3 wickets for 6 run in 2 overs.

The St. Vincent Grammar School got by the Intermediate High School by 7 runs at the Sion Hill Playing Field. Grammar School made 84 for 5 in 27 overs, with Sage Matthews ending the game on 48 not out. Intermediate High was all out for 77 in 20.5 overs. Juari Charles led the scoring with 26, and Alston Bobb took 4 for 11 in 4.5 overs.