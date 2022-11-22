The Gender Affairs Division within the Ministry of National Mobilisation, Social Development, et al held an activity to commemorate International Men’s Day on Saturday, November 19, 2022, under the theme “Helping men and boys! Promoting the positive values of Vincentian males in our society.”

International Men’s Day is a time to celebrate the positive value men bring to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, their families, and communities. On this day, the focus was on highlighting strong role models and raising awareness of men’s well-being, which is often ignored.

In honour of this occasion, the Gender Affairs Division undertook the initiative of hosting a Futsol game and lime at the Nutricia, the local National Netball Centre.

The initiative was created to engage men and boys from various stakeholder groups and partners in a twenty-minute game, with unlimited substitutions with the players and the winner takes all approach to the matches.

The winning team came from amongst the Police Youth Clubs who were out in their numbers and participated with energy and fun. The winning team comprised of Aaron Clarke, Randolph Richards, Tahj Williams, Alphanso Craigg and Christopher Lewis with coach Yoland London.