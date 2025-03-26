The 2025 edition of the GECCU Ltd. SVG Gospel Fest will officially be opened this Sunday March 30th, at the Russell’s Auditorium from 6.00 pm.

The festival which was started in 2003 is now into its 23rd year.

It has become a major event on the national calendar, and showcases Vincentian gospel expressions in music, song, dance and drama.

The evening’s program dubbed “A Praise & Worship Experience” will feature six worship teams including: Church of the Nazarene, Church of God of Prophecy, Kingstown Baptist Church Pentecostal Assemblies of the West Indies, and the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Addresses will be made by the chairman of the Gospel Fest Committee, Leroy Browne, new corporate sponsor GECCU Ltd. and Minister of Culture Carlos James, who will officially declare the festival open.

Following the opening this Sunday, the festival will continue with shows every weekend in April at the Russell’s Auditorium.

These include: Dance Praise, Youth Praise, Symphonies of Praise, Sing A New Song Contest,and climaxing with the National Gospel Showcase on Sunday April 27th.

This will feature the Best of SVG and international gospel artiste Petra Kaye of Jamaica.

GECCU Ltd. SVG Gospel Fest 2025 is being held under the theme: “A Glorious Celebration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ”.