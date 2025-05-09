Two exciting matches lit up the court in the latest round of the national netball competition on Thursday.

In Division 3 action, the GECCU All Stars delivered a solid performance to defeat Total Ten Technologies Netters 28 to 16.

Meanwhile, in Division 1, the Maple Netball Team dominated On-Trac X Ceed Sports Club 1 with a commanding 51 to 1 victory.

Both games showcased strong teamwork and growing talent, in keeping with the tournament’s theme: “This is our year of development.”