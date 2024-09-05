Earlier today, the governing body World Netball announced International Umpire Awardee (IUA) status for Vincentian Moeth Gaymes.

This award makes Gaymes the country’s first international umpire in the sport of Netball.

In January 2023, Gaymes was granted the status of International Talent Identification (ITID), which was due to expire in 2027. However, having been tested and proven to be of class, Gaymes broke the barrier and received his IUA status in just 11⁄2 years.

This IUA Status, according to World Netball, will stay valid for four years after another testing for reappointment.