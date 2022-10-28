Vincentians will be paying less for gasoline and diesel at the pumps, come Monday October 31st 2022. This was announced by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during the Independence Day parade on Thursday.

In addition to a $2.10 and $1.00 per gallon decrease in gasoline and diesel respectively, Prime Minister Gonsalves made announcements in relation to the payment of shelter volunteers and more.

“Gasoline at the pump will be reduced by $2.10 per gallon and diesel by $1.00 a gallon,” Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister also said that by Christmas this year an aggregate payment of over one million dollars will be paid to those who work at shelters during the explosive eruptions of La Soufriere, he said that the verification process of individuals is currently underway.

The Prime Minister also made mention of a range of subsidies on various items.

“We are having continuing support in the form of subsidies for a range of commodities including brown sugar, flour, fertilizer and cement,” he said.

Another announcement from the Prime Minister which received a loud applause from those in attendance was the starting of concession free barrels on November 14th, 2022.

“On Monday November 14th, this year, the duty free concessions on barrels will start,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also announced that YES program workers will be receiving a pay increase, the arrival and distribution of UREA to farmers, minimum wage reviews and pension reform.