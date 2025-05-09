Trinidad and Tobago’s Former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has stepped down as political leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA).

In a statement, Griffith said the decision came after careful reflection, adding that no political party should be built around one individual. He emphasized his commitment to accountability and integrity—values he says have guided the party since its founding.

The announcement follows the NTA’s performance in the April 28 general election, where the party secured just under six thousand votes across 17 seats.

Griffith also shared that he’ll be stepping back from public life to focus on his family, following his wife Nicole’s recent cancer diagnosis.

Commander Norman Dindial (DIN-dee-ahl) has been appointed interim political leader until internal party elections scheduled for September.

Griffith says while he’s stepping away from politics, he remains ready to serve Trinidad and Tobago in any way possible, particularly in the area of national security.