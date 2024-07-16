England manager Gareth Southgate has resigned two days after defeat by Spain in the 2024 European Championship final.

The Three Lions lost 2-1 in Berlin on Sunday – their second consecutive Euros final defeat, having been beaten on penalties by Italy at Wembley three years ago.

53-year-old Southgate managed his country for 102 games in eight years in charge. His contract was set to expire later this year.

“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England,” said Southgate.

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said the process to appoint Southgate’s successor has started and that they aim to have a new manager confirmed as soon as possible.

England’s next match is against the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League on 7 September.