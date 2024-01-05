Gang violence and rivalry has been deemed as the direct cause of most murders recorded by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force for the Year 2023.

According to reports, seventy-five homicides were recorded, seventy of which were murders.

During a presentation of these statistics at a news conference on Thursday by the country’s Corporal 508 Tavius Mathurin, an analysis revealed that thirty-seven of the recorded murders were gang-related.

Mathurin stated that twenty-five (25) cases were unknown, five were domestic violence-related, two were the result of altercations, and there was one case of robbery that resulted in the death of an individual.

In regards to the last murder for 2023, the corporal disclosed that there was a suspect in custody.

However, Mathurin explained that no charges have been laid as yet.

In 2022, Police in Saint Lucia recorded 72 homicides and 75 in 2021.